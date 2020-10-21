JoSAA 2020 Round 2 Allotment, Seat Filled/Availability Status Today

JoSAA 2020 Seat Allocation Round 2: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is set to announce online the result of Second Round of Seat Allocation for the academic year 2020-21 today on Wednesday October 21 on its official website josaa.nic.in.
Along with JoSAA 2020 Round 2 allotment result, seat filled and availability status will also be displayed today.
Candidates can access the JoSAA Second Round Seat Allocation result on the official website www.josaa.nic.in from 05:00 pm today. Display of Seats Filled/Availability Status will be at 10:00 am today.
Candidates can access the JoSAA Second Round Seat Allocation result on the official website www.josaa.nic.in from 05:00 pm today. Display of Seats Filled/Availability Status will be at 10:00 am today.
1. Click here to go to the official website: josaa.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "Round - 2: View Allotment Results and Pay Seat Acceptance Fee".
3. Click on the link "Seat Filled/Available" on the home page if you want to check vacant seat status.
4. Enter JEE Main 2020 Roll No, Password and Security Pin.
5. Click on Login.
1. Click here to go to the official website: josaa.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "Round - 2: View Allotment Results and Pay Seat Acceptance Fee".
3. Click on the link "Seat Filled/Available" on the home page if you want to check vacant seat status.
4. Enter JEE Main 2020 Roll No, Password and Security Pin.
5. Click on Login.
• Reliance Jio-Qualcomm develop India's first 5G product, achieve 1000 MB throughput
• Intel sells NAND memory, storage business to SK hynix
• KCET 2020 Cut off analyser 2019 released
If a candidate has registered for JEE (Advanced) then he or she should use JEE (Advanced) 2020 password instead of JEE Main credentials.
Online reporting, Fee Payment, Document upload/response by candidate to query (if required) for Round 2 will be from October 22 to 23 till 17:00 (05:00 pm).
JoSAA First Round of Seat Allocation, also known as JoSAA 1st Rount of Seat Allotment Result, was declared on October 17. First round reporting for Document Verification and Seat Acceptance was from October 17 to 19, 2020 - both days included.
Display of Seat Allocation Rund 1 result on October 17, 2020.
Second Round of Seat Allotment/Display of seat filled and vacant on October 21, 2020
Second round reporting for Seat Acceptance will be done from October 22 to 23, 2020 upto 05:00 pm.
Withdrawal of seat / Exit from seat allocation process (Round 2) from October 22 to 24.
Display of Seat Allocation Rund 3 result on October 26, 2020.
Display of Seat Allocation Rund 1 result on October 17, 2020.
Second Round of Seat Allotment/Display of seat filled and vacant on October 21, 2020
Second round reporting for Seat Acceptance will be done from October 22 to 23, 2020 upto 05:00 pm.
Withdrawal of seat / Exit from seat allocation process (Round 2) from October 22 to 24.
Display of Seat Allocation Rund 3 result on October 26, 2020.
The seat allotment through the official website josaa.nic.in is done for admission to IITs, NITs, IITs and other GFTIs. About 36,000 seats are available in 23 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), 31 National Institute of Technology (NITs), 23 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) and 20 government funded technical institutions (GFTIs) are offering admissions to the students this year.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Islam not confined to ritualistic prayers: Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz in his new book
Tharoor, Dubey in new war of words, this time over ads to Republic TV
Also Read
'Act before entire system breaks down': Bombay HC on Media Trial
Some of the Best Feature Rich Affordable Phones that You can Buy Right Now
NASA contract to install 4G network on Moon goes to Nokia