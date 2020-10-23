MCC NEET UG 2020 Counselling Schedule out, Registration for 1st Round from Oct 27

Medical Council Committee NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2020: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) under Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India has released on its official website mcc.nic.in the MCC NEET UG Counselling Schedule for 2020.
Accordingly, the Online Registration and Choice Filling for MCC NEET UG 2020 Round 1 will begin on October 27, 2020. The last date of registration is November 02 up to 05:00 pm.
Last date for Choice Filling/Locking is October 28, 2020 up to 05:00 pm server time, the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) said.
"Payment facility will be available up to 2nd Nov, 2020 07:00 PM as per Server Time", the Medical Council Committee MCC said.
Candidates may visit website
www.mcc.nic.in
for online registration process and read the MCC NEET UG schedule.
According to the schedule announced by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), processing od 1st Round seat allotments will be done on November 3 and 4. Results of MCC NEET UG 2020 counselling Round 1 will be released on November 05, 2020.
Students will be required to report at their Medical/Dental colleges within six days from November 06 to 12, up to 5 pm.
Online Registration start date: October 27.
Last date to apply: November 02 up to 05:00 pm.
Choice Filling/Locking: October 28 to Nove 02 till 11:59 pm.
MCC NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment: November 5.
MCC NEET UG Round 2 start date: November 18.
MCC NEET UG 2020 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result date: November 25.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India will conduct the counselling for 15% All India Quota seats as it was done earlier. Candidates may visit website www.mcc.nic.in for further information regarding cut off marks, etc.
A detailed process with suitable graphics are available on the website for the candidates who have passed National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2020 and are now seeking admission in first year MBBS, BDS and Para Medical courses.
