Parliament Committee summons FB, Twitter, Amazon; e-Commerce giant to skip

New Delhi: A joint committee of Parliament on Friday issued summons to Facebook in order to seek its "oral evidence" on the issues of data protection and privacy.
Twitter and Amazon too have said to have been directed for appearance on October 28.
The joint parliamentary committee led by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi has 20 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.
The agenda of Friday's meeting read:
"Oral evidence by the representatives of Facebook India Online Services Pvt Ltd on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019."
The summons are strictly pertaining to the issue of citizen's personal data protection.
While ther is no word from Facebook and Twitter regarding the latest development, Amazon said it will not appear before the committee.
Commenting on the summon, Amazon said their "subject matter experts are overseas" and cited travel risks due to which they cannot appear.
The centre however said if Amazon skips or someone on its behalf doesn't appear before the committee, "coercive action" against Amazon will be initiated.
"Amazon has refused to appear before the panel on October 28 and if no one on behalf of the e-commerce company appears before the panel it amounts to breach of privilege," Meenakshi Lekhi, head of the panel looking into the Personal Data Protection Bill 2019, told news agency PTI.
