'Religious Vendetta': Clerics on UP cop's suspension for keeping beard

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): The Darul Uloom Deoband clerics are up in arms against Baghpat Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Singh, for suspending a Sub-Inspector Intezar Ali for keeping a beard.
Terming the action against the sub-inspector as 'wrong', the clerics are seeking action against the SP.
The Ittehad Ulema-e-Hind national president Maulana Qari Mustafa Dehelvi, said action has been taken on the basis of bias and should be condemned.
He demanded that the government take action against the SP.
• Acer unpacks world's 1st Snapdragon 7c powered Chromebook, Take a look
• Nvidia chips again smash AI performance records
• Intel sells NAND memory, storage business to SK hynix
Some other clerics, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also said that the action was a result of 'religious vendetta'.
The sub-inspector, posted in Baghpat, had been asked to either shave off his beard or take requisite permission because the police manual does not allow any personnel, except Sikhs, to keep a beard.
Ali had been warned thrice to shave off or seek permission for the same. However, the policeman did not seek permission and continued to keep the beard.
Earlier, SP Baghpat Abhishek Singh said that as per the police manual only Sikhs are allowed to keep a beard while all other policemen have to remain clean-shaven.
"If any police personnel want to keep a beard, he has to seek permission for the same. Intezar Ali was repeatedly asked to seek permission but he did not comply and kept the beard without permission," the SP said.
Ali joined the police force as sub-inspector and was posted in Baghpat since the past three years.
He told reporters that he had applied permission to keep a beard but got no response.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
UN calls three Indian laws 'problematic'; raises concerns over targeting of rights activists
Sir Syed helped Muslims in the same way as Raja Ram Mohan Roy did for Hindus
Court summons Tihar Jail Superintendent on Umar Khalid's complaint