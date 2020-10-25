RSS Chief calls peaceful protests against CAA 'organised violence'

New Delhi: Peaceful protests across India are hailed as one of the greatest show of peaceful demonstrations in post-independence hitsory of India. However, for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat they were "organised violence".
"The CAA does not oppose any particular religious community. But those who wanted to oppose this new law misled our Muslim brothers by propagating a false notion that it was aimed at restricting the Muslim population," Bhagwat said.
"Using the CAA, Opportunists unleashed organised violence in the name of protests. Even before something could be thought out, coronavirus pandemic crept in. In this background, the efforts by rioters and opportunists to reignite the conflict still continue", he added.
He was referring to anti-CAA protests across the country, including in Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, and subsequent Delhi riots in February 2020.
Bhagwat however did not mention a word about provocative and inciting speeches delivered by the BJP leaders who were openly threatening the peaceful protesters and raising solgans like "Goli maro salon ko".
While making the sweeping comments, Bhagwat also ignored the fact that protests against CAA took place in more than 100 cities and locations across India, and also at some places abroad. Except Delhi, no violence happened anywhere, despite police using excessive force against peaceful protesters.
Speaking at RSS's Vijaya Dashami event, Bhagwat also made references to abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the Supreme Court's Ram Mandir verdict.
The RSS chief acknowledged the restraint shown by people at large in the aftermath of the Ram Mandir verdict last year as well as the August 5 decision to abrogate Article 370.
He said that while healthy political competition was always welcome, if it morphed into hatred, bitterness and animosity, it weakened the social fabric.
"Those misaligned with or opposed to our socio-cultural values have, while professing to be the champions of democracy and secularism, continued to befool and confuse people. Dr BR Ambedkar used the phrase 'grammar of anarchy' for such situation," the RSS Chief said.
