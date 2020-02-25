Plea in Delhi HC seeks compensation; arrest of Mishra, Thakur, Verma

New Delhi: A petition has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking independent judicial inquiry, compensation for the deceased and arrest of political leaders for inciting violence in north-east Delhi.
The petition, filed by activist Harsh Mander has sought arrest of BJP leader Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma and their prosecution in accordance with law.
Additionally, he has requested the court to constitute a Special Investigating Team (SIT) headed by officers from outside the national capital to probe the matter.
Mandar in his petition also sought a direction to the Central government to deploy the Army to control law and order situation in the affected areas.
The petition wants a retired judge to "inquire into communal attacks" and compensation to the families of those killed in the Delhi riot.
"For a writ of mandumus, direct the respondents to preserve the evidence and CCTV footage of all cameras in and around the protest site," the plea stated.
Meanwhile, a large swathe of north-east Delhi -- Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Gokulpuri -- remains tense following clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups resulting in the death of seven people, including a head constable. Several incidents of violence and stone-pelting continued in northeast Delhi on Tuesday.
In the Brahmapuri area adjoining Maujpur, stone pelting occurred again on Tuesday morning. Small groups of miscreants were seen throwing stones at the police and commoners. However, due to the presence and vigilance of police, they failed to spread mass violence. Minor incidents of violence have also been reported from the interiors of Jaffarabad, Maujpur and Babarpur.
Fearing violence, the police has stopped all unnecessary movements in these areas. Barricades have been set up on the main roads. The movement of pedestrians along with vehicles on the roads has also been regulated. Simultaneously, the armed personnel of the Delhi Police Rapid Action Force and paramilitary forces have been deployed in large numbers on both sides of the road.
For security reasons, the Delhi Police have currently closed the metro stations in the violence-prone areas. The entrance and exit gates of Jaffarabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar metro stations have been closed. These areas witnessed violence and arson on Monday. These metro stations have been closed so that the unruly elements from outside do not enter here.
Northeast Delhi Violence: A Dangerous Mix of Politics and Police Inaction?
