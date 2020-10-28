GATE 2021 Correction Window Opened - Key Points to Note

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021): Indian Instititue of Technology (IIT) Bombay, the organizing institute to conduct Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2021, has Wednesday Oct 28 opened the Correction Window on its official website.
It should be noted that GATE Correction Window is only for those candidates who have successfully registered on the website.
GATE 2021 notification regarding Correction Window says:
From 28.10.2020 to 13.11.2020 (only for Successfully Registered Candidates)
(i) Changing the choice of Examination City is FREE.
(ii) Changing the Category, Gender and / or Paper are with additional Charges.
From 28.10.2020 to 13.11.2020 (only for Successfully Registered Candidates)
(i) Changing the choice of Examination City is FREE.
(ii) Changing the Category, Gender and / or Paper are with additional Charges.
(i) Changing the choice of Examination City is FREE.
(ii) Changing the Category, Gender and / or Paper are with additional Charges.
• Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar: Founder and First Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
• Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
• Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan
1. Click here to go to the official website: gate.iitb.ac.in.
2. Click on the link for correction window
3. Complete the given form and submit.
4. Pay the fees as mentioned.
1. Click here to go to the official website: gate.iitb.ac.in.
2. Click on the link for correction window
3. Complete the given form and submit.
4. Pay the fees as mentioned.
GATE 2021 examination will be conducted over six days and twelve sessions on Friday 5th, Saturday 6th, Sunday 7th, Friday 12th, Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th of February 2021.
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.
GATE examination is a Computer Based Test (CBT) and will be conducted for 27 subjects, also known as papers.
The GATE examination is conducted in different cities across India as well as six cities outside India (In International centres, GATE-2021 will be conducted only if the current COVID-19 situation eases and travel and other restrictions are relaxed. Else GATE-2021 in international centres will be "CANCELLED").
The GATE score would reflect the relative performance level of the candidate in a particular subject, which is quantified based on several years of examination data.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
'Irresponsible': SC disapproves Republic TV's reporting
Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar: Founder and First Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Also Read
Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan
RSS Chief calls peaceful protests against CAA 'organised violence'
UN calls three Indian laws 'problematic'; raises concerns over targeting of rights activists