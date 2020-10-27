Foldable phones with pop-up camera - Samsung's latest plan

Seoul: Samsung is reportedly working on a foldable smartphone with a pop-up camera that would be the company's first phone with this camera mechanism.
The smartphone maker filed the patent with the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office).
It clearly describes a foldable phone featuring a pop-up mechanism inside one of the two halves of the device, reports SamMobile.
• Why They Hate Lalu Prasad Yadav
• Yadav politics at crossroads in Bihar
• Lalu Prasad: A maverick who made waves -- in and beyond politics
Some sketches depict a Galaxy Z Fold device with a pop-up camera that raises from the half of the phone that has the cover display.
Others reveal a foldable device that conceals its pop-up camera module inside the other half.
"Furthermore, some sketches reveal that the pop-up camera would replace the main rear-facing camera system," the report said.
Samsung has also filed a patent for three foldable smartphone designs with cutouts for inner cameras.
All three of those have a cutout on the front display so that the cameras present inside can be used even when the phone is closed.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
'Irresponsible': SC disapproves Republic TV's reporting
Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Also Read
Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan
RSS Chief calls peaceful protests against CAA 'organised violence'
UN calls three Indian laws 'problematic'; raises concerns over targeting of rights activists