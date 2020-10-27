logo
Foldable phones with pop-up camera - Samsung's latest plan

Samsung has also filed a patent for three foldable smartphone designs with cutouts for inner cameras

Tuesday October 27, 2020 6:58 PM, IANS

Foldable Phone with pop up camera

Seoul: Samsung is reportedly working on a foldable smartphone with a pop-up camera that would be the company's first phone with this camera mechanism.

The smartphone maker filed the patent with the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office).

It clearly describes a foldable phone featuring a pop-up mechanism inside one of the two halves of the device, reports SamMobile.

Some sketches depict a Galaxy Z Fold device with a pop-up camera that raises from the half of the phone that has the cover display.

Others reveal a foldable device that conceals its pop-up camera module inside the other half.

"Furthermore, some sketches reveal that the pop-up camera would replace the main rear-facing camera system," the report said.

Samsung has also filed a patent for three foldable smartphone designs with cutouts for inner cameras.

All three of those have a cutout on the front display so that the cameras present inside can be used even when the phone is closed.


Logo