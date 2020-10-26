JoSAA 2020 Round 3 Allotment, Seat Filled/Availability Status Today

JoSAA 2020 Seat Allocation Round 3: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is set to announce online the result of the 3rd Round of Seat Allocation for the academic year 2020-21 today on Monday October 26 on its official website josaa.nic.in.
Along with JoSAA 2020 Round 3 allotment result, seat filled and availability status will also be displayed today.
Candidates can access the JoSAA Third Round Seat Allocation result on the official website www.josaa.nic.in from 22:00 (10:00 pm) today i.e. October 26. Display of Seats Filled/Availability Status will be at 10:00 am today.
1. Click here to go to the official website: josaa.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "Round - 3: View Allotment Results and Pay Seat Acceptance Fee".
3. Click on the link "Seat Filled/Available" on the home page if you want to check vacant seat status.
4. Enter JEE Main 2020 Roll No, Password and Security Pin.
5. Click on Login.
If a candidate has registered for JEE (Advanced) then he or she should use JEE (Advanced) 2020 password instead of JEE Main credentials.
Online reporting, Fee Payment, Document upload/response by candidate to query (if required) for Round 3 will be from October 27 to 28 till 17:00 (05:00 pm). "Last day to respond to query(Round 3) is October 29 up to 17:00", JoSAA schedule says.
JoSAA First Round of Seat Allocation, also known as JoSAA 1st Rount of Seat Allotment Result, was declared on October 17. On the other hand, JoSAA Second Round of Seat Allocation was displayed on October 21.
Third Round of Seat Allotment/Display of seat filled and vacant on October 26, 2020
Third round reporting for Seat Acceptance will be done from October 27 to 28, 2020 up to 05:00 pm.
Withdrawal of seat / Exit from seat allocation process (Round 3) from October 27 to 29.
Display of Seat Allocation Round 4 result on October 30, 2020.
The seat allotment through the official website josaa.nic.in is done for admission to IITs, NITs, IITs and other GFTIs. About 36,000 seats are available in 23 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), 31 National Institute of Technology (NITs), 23 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) and 20 government funded technical institutions (GFTIs) are offering admissions to the students this year.
