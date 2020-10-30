How to Prepare for IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2020 Exam?

According to the latest notification, the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains exam has been postponed till further notice and the final date and time is yet to be announced. The IBPS RRB Office Assistant or Clerk exam is amongst the most respected government recruitment examinations in the country with the selected candidates going on to work for numerous regional rural banks.
As the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2020 is a comprehensive test of problem-solving abilities and multidisciplinary knowledge, it is all the more important to work through a solid IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Study Plan. This article will help you prepare one that suits you.
As the marks obtained in the Mains exam only will be counted while preparing the final merit list, it is extremely crucial to be well-versed with the exam pattern.
There are five sections with 40 questions each, making a total of 200 questions, all objective. The total marks will be 200 and the total limit allowed is 120 minutes. The following table will help you formulate your IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2020 preparations strategy better.
Section
Questions
Marks
Duration
Reasoning
40
50
2 hours
General Awareness
Numerical Ability
English/Hindi Language
Computer Knowledge
20
Total
200
Here is a week-wise IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Study Plan which should act as a good starting point for your preparation. A vital IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2020 preparations strategy you must follow is to adjust the given table according to your strong points. Shift the areas you prefer to Week 1 so that you secure that as early as possible.
Week
Topics
Week 1
Reasoning
Inequalities, Coding-Decoding, Clocks, Puzzles, Seating Arrangement, Dates & Calendars, Partnership, Blood Relation,
Numerical Ability
Ratio & Proportion, Number System, Speed & Distance, Simplification/Approximation, Percentages, Profit & Loss, Average, Inequalities, Linear Equations, Series & Sequences
General Awareness
Current Affairs, Indian Constitution & Polity, National Issues, Business & Economics, Important Financial Institutions [Domestic & International] and current changes, Important Offices & Dignitaries
End of Week 1
1 Reasoning Test +1 Computer Knowledge Test + 1 Numerical AbilityTest + 1 General Test + 1 Mock Test [You can alternate as per your suitability]
Week 2
Reasoning
Order & Rankings, Directions, Cause & Effect, Assertion & Reason, Statements & Conclusion, Data Sufficiency, Advanced Coding-Decoding, Advanced Puzzles, Syllogism
Numerical Ability
Probability, Simple & Compound Interest, Ages, Functions, Geometry, Quadratic Equations, Permutation & Combination, Probability Graphs & Tables, Data Interpretation
General Awareness
Indian and World History, Film & Television, Science & Technology, Indian & World Geography, Culture, etc
End of Week 2
Week 3
Computer Knowledge
Hardware, Software, Input & Output Devices, Functions of Computers, Operating System,
Computer Fundamentals, History & Evolution of Computer, Types of Computers, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Networking & Internet, Keyboard shortcuts, Database Management
English/Hindi Language
Reading Comprehension, Sentence Correction, Error Detection, Jumbled Sentences, Grammar, Active & Passive Voice, Cloze Test, Vocabulary [Synonyms, Antonyms, One-word Substitution], etc.
General Awareness
Important Dates, Events & Anniversaries, Environment & Ecosystem, Personalities, Sports, Currency, Books & Authors, etc.
End of Week 3
1 Computer Knowledge Test + 1 English/Hindi Language Test + 1 General Awareness Test + 1 Mock Test [You can alternate as per your suitability]
Week 4 [Day 1st-Day 3rd]
Revise
Reasoning techniques
AND
Numerical Ability formulae and concepts
AND
English/Hindi Language
Attempt Reading Comprehension, Sentence Correction, Error Detection, Jumbled Sentences, Grammar, Active & Passive Voice, Cloze Test, Vocabulary [Synonyms, Antonyms, One-word Substitution], etc.
General Awareness
Revise Current Affairs, Indian Constitution & Polity, National Issues, Business & Economics, Important Institutions [Domestic & International] and current changes
1 Reasoning Test + 1 Computer Knowledge Test + 1 Numerical AbilityTest + 1 General Awareness Test + 1 English/Hindi Language Test + 1 Mock Test [You can alternate as per your suitability]
Week 4 [Day 4th-Day 6th]
IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam date 2020
• As mentioned, utilize the structure of the above IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Study Plan and not as a fixed daily routine. The rationale behind giving Reasoning and Numerical Ability sections slightly greater emphasis is simply owing to the higher weightage in the exam, that is 50 marks each.
• The typical difficulty level of the exam is moderate-difficult. Our suggestion is to aim for around 135-155 questions with 100% accuracy. Seeing section-wise, accurately attempting 26-33 questions in all of the five sections is a really smart IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2020 preparations strategy.
• An integral part of your IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2020 preparations strategy is time management. You have 120 minutes to attempt 200 questions [with sectional time limits] which leaves you with around 36 seconds per question. We suggest to accord around 35-40 minutes each to Reasoning and Numerical Ability sections. The English/Hindi Language should take no more than 25-28 minutes. Rest General Knowledge and Computer Knowledge should be fact-based and straightforward you should end up saving up time on them. Thus, if you are stuck at a question, do not move beyond the above time limit, mark it for revision and come back to it later.
It is nonetheless, essential to be calm and composed before your IBPS RRB Clerk Mains exam date 2020. All the best.
