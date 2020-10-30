logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Education & Career

KCET Architecture Rank List 2020 published - Direct link

KEA had started receiving Online Application for KCET Architecture 2020 admission from September 30

Friday October 30, 2020 4:46 PM, ummid.com News Network

KCET B Arch Rank List

KCET B Arch Admission 2020: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has published on its official website kea.kar.nic.in KCET Architecture Rank List 2020 for the candidates who have registered for admission in first year B Arch course.

Candidates who have successfully registered for B Arch admission can check their rank using the following direct link.

KCET Architecture Rank List 2020 - Direct link to check

  1. Click here to go to the KEA official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
  2. Enter CET No.
  3. Enter date of birth in the given format.
  4. Click on Submit button to check your rank.

Also Read

Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan

Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia

Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar: Founder and First Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari: A Committed Nationalist, Founder and 2nd Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had started receiving Online Application for KCET Architecture 2020 admission from the candidates who have cleared NATA 2020 from September 30.

The last of application is October 2, 2020 up to 06:00 pm.

The candidates who have qualified in NATA 2020 conducted by Council of Architecture or in JEE Paper 2 are eligible for admission in the five year Architecture course conducted by various colleges in Karnataka.

To get eligibile for admission to Architecture course through KEA, submission of application online is mandatory.

Karnataka Examinations Authority is governed by the Governing Council headed by the Honourable Minister of Higher Education. Besides B Arch admission counselling, KEA also conducts counselling for first year admission in Engineering, Agriculture, Medical (MBBS and BDS both) and also for other professional courses.

Candidates applying for admission in these courses must clear UGCET 2020, NEET 2020 and other mandatory entrance exams.


For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo