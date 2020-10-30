Maharashtra NEET UG 2020 Counselling to start soon

Maharashtra NEET UG MBBS/BDS Counselling 2020: State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Government of Maharashtra will start soon through its official website mahacet.org Registration for Online Admission Process for Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O/ B.Sc (Nursing).
Online registration for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2020 will start soon, the Maharashtra CET Cell said though it has not yet confirmed the exact date and time of issuing the notification and registration start date and time.
"NEET UG (2020) Coming Soon", the Maharashtra CET Cell official website for first year admission in MBBS, BDS and other courses "cetcell.mahacet.org", said under the Under Graduate Courses Section of the home page.
It is hence expected that Maharashtra NEET Counselling for MBBS / BDS and admission in other medical courses will start soon.
• Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan
• Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
• Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar: Founder and First Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
• Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari: A Committed Nationalist, Founder and 2nd Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Candidates who have passed HSC (Class 12) exam and have also cracked NEET exam conducted by NTA can participate in NEET UG Counselling conducted in Maharashtra.
NEET UG Counselling starts in Maharashtra after the declaration of NEET result. The process normally starts in the month of June. This year however it is delayed because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Following the pandemic, NEET was conducted in September - instead of May. NEET result was also declared late. Hence NEET UG Counselling in all states will be starting late.
Candidates aspiring for medical admission should note that, the Medical Council of India (MCC) has already started NEET UG counselling from October 28. A candidate participating in All India NEET Counselling by MCC can also participate in Maharashtra state NEET counselling.
Maharashtra CET Cell along with releasing the NEET UG 2020 Counselling notification and schedule will also release Merit List Date, Allotment and Selection List date for the candidates.
Document verification process is expected to get some major change this year because physical verification is being avoided due to Covid-19. NEET UG 2020 Counselling Information Brochure should contain all these details in depth.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Twitter, Facebook, Google CEOs grilled by US Congress
Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari: A Committed Nationalist, Founder and 2nd Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Also Read
Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar: Founder and First Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan
Masjid-e-Nabawi: Little Known Facts and Inside View