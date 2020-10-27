MCC NEET UG 2020 Counselling: Registration for Round 1 starts today

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2020 Round 1: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) is set to start through its official website mcc.nic.in from today i.e. Tuesday October 27, 2020 Online Registration for MCC NEET UG Counselling Round 1.
Candidates seeking admission in First Year Medical and Paramedical courses, including MBBS and BDS, should note that the last date to register online for MCC NEET UG Round 1 Counselling is November 02 up to 05:00 pm.
• Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan
• Jamia, AMU among Top 50 universities in India: QS World Rankings
•Jamia Millia Islamia: The brave new face of Muslim girls
Candidates should note that last date for Choice Filling/Locking is November 02, 2020 up to 11:59 pm server time.
The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) under Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India had released on its official website mcc.nic.in the MCC NEET UG Counselling Schedule for 2020 on Oct 23.
According to the schedule announced by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), processing od 1st Round seat allotments will be done on November 3 and 4. Results of MCC NEET UG 2020 counselling Round 1 will be released on November 05, 2020.
Students will be required to report at their Medical/Dental colleges within six days from November 06 to 12, up to 5 pm.
Online Registration start date: October 27.
Last date to apply: November 02 up to 05:00 pm.
Choice Filling/Locking: October 28 to Nove 02 till 11:59 pm.
MCC NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment: November 5.
MCC NEET UG Round 2 start date: November 18.
MCC NEET UG 2020 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result date: November 25.
Online Registration start date: October 27.
Last date to apply: November 02 up to 05:00 pm.
Choice Filling/Locking: October 28 to Nove 02 till 11:59 pm.
MCC NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment: November 5.
MCC NEET UG Round 2 start date: November 18.
MCC NEET UG 2020 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result date: November 25.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India will conduct the counselling for 15% All India Quota seats as it was done earlier. Candidates may visit website www.mcc.nic.in for further information regarding cut off marks, etc.
A detailed process with suitable graphics are available on the website for the candidates who have passed National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2020 and are now seeking admission in first year MBBS, BDS and Para Medical courses.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
'Irresponsible': SC disapproves Republic TV's reporting
Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Also Read
Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan
RSS Chief calls peaceful protests against CAA 'organised violence'
UN calls three Indian laws 'problematic'; raises concerns over targeting of rights activists