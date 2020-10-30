Turkey, Greece shaken by strong earthquake; damages reported

Ankara: A strong earthquake, measuring 7.1 richter scale, hit Turkey and Greece Friday leaving a number of buildings collapsed and people stranded under the debris.
Social media site Twitter is flooded with images and videos of the earthquake aftermath. "Terrible pictures coming from #Izmir, after a magnitude 7.1 #earthquake hit the eastern Aegean Sea", International Security and Conflict Research (ISCR) wrote on Twitter while sharing one such video.
People flooded to the streets in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir after the earthquake, Al Jazeera reported qouting eyewitnesses.
Another Dramatic Footage in #izmir #Turkey Moment of a building colapsed due to #earthquake #deprem pic.twitter.com/A087ubT18u— Global News (@GlbBreakNews) October 30, 2020
Turkish media showed wreckage of a multiple-story building in central Izmir, with people climbing it to reach rescuers. Smoke was seen in several spots in the city. No casualties were immediately reported.
“So far, we have received information about six collapsed buildings” in Izmir province, which includes the city, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter.
Environment Minister Murat Kurum said he knew of five collapsed buildings. “Some of our fellow citizens are stuck in the rubble,” he said.
Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) put the magnitude of the earthquake at 6.6, while the US Geological Survey said it was 7.1.
The quake struck at around 11:50 GMT and was felt along Turkey’s Aegean coast and the northwestern Marmara region, local media said.
