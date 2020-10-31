BSEB Bihar releases Dummy Admit Card for 2021 Class 12 Exams

BSEB Bihar Class 12 Admit Card 2021: The Bihar School Board of Education (BSEB) has released the Dummy Admit Cards of the students appearing for Class 12 Inter board exams scheduled to be conducted in the month of February 2021.
Candidates appearing for BSEB Class XII Higher Secondary exams 2021 should note that the Dummy Admit Cards are released for correction purpose.
1. Click here to go to the official website: biharboard.online.
2. Log in using ID and Password
3. Enter the code as you see in the box.
4.
Click on the given link to download your admit card.
Candidates who have registered for 2021 BSEB board exams should download their Dummy Admit Card and check all details. In case of any error or correction the candidates should immediately contact the bihar board.
Admit Card is the Hall Ticket and compulsory document to appear for board exams. Candidates should note that the last date to download the Dummy Admit Card and reporting error/correction is November 5, 2020.
The Bihar Board Class 12 examinations are tentaively scheduled to be conducted from 2nd to 13th February 2021.
The Bihar borad had earlier started the Registration of the students who are appearing in Class 10 Matric and Class 12 Inter exams to be held in the February/March 2021.
The Bihar School Examination Board (abbreviated BSEB, 33027) is a statutory body under section 3 of Bihar School Examination Act - 1952 which is functioning under Government of Bihar devised to conduct examinations at secondary and senior secondary standard in both government and private schools.
