logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Education & Career

BSEB Bihar releases Dummy Admit Card for 2021 Class 12 Exams

Dummy Admit Cards are released for correction purpose. Final Admit Card will be released later

Saturday October 31, 2020 7:27 AM, ummid.com News Network

BSEB 12th Dummy Admit Card

BSEB Bihar Class 12 Admit Card 2021: The Bihar School Board of Education (BSEB) has released the Dummy Admit Cards of the students appearing for Class 12 Inter board exams scheduled to be conducted in the month of February 2021.

Candidates appearing for BSEB Class XII Higher Secondary exams 2021 should note that the Dummy Admit Cards are released for correction purpose.

Steps to Download BSEB Class 10 Dummy Admit Card 2021

1. Click here to go to the official website: biharboard.online.
2. Log in using ID and Password
3. Enter the code as you see in the box.
4. Click on the given link to download your admit card.

Also Read

Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan

Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia

Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar: Founder and First Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari: A Committed Nationalist, Founder and 2nd Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia

Candidates who have registered for 2021 BSEB board exams should download their Dummy Admit Card and check all details. In case of any error or correction the candidates should immediately contact the bihar board.

Admit Card is the Hall Ticket and compulsory document to appear for board exams. Candidates should note that the last date to download the Dummy Admit Card and reporting error/correction is November 5, 2020.

BSEB 12th Exam Date 2021

The Bihar Board Class 12 examinations are tentaively scheduled to be conducted from 2nd to 13th February 2021.

The Bihar borad had earlier started the Registration of the students who are appearing in Class 10 Matric and Class 12 Inter exams to be held in the February/March 2021.

The Bihar School Examination Board (abbreviated BSEB, 33027) is a statutory body under section 3 of Bihar School Examination Act - 1952 which is functioning under Government of Bihar devised to conduct examinations at secondary and senior secondary standard in both government and private schools.


For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo