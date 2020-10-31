logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Phones & Gadgets

Launching on Nov 2, OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition will have these features

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is expected to come with 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage

Saturday October 31, 2020 12:26 PM, IANS

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077

Beijing: OnePlus has confirmed that its upcoming 'OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition' smartphone is all set for launch on November 2.

The phone is expected to have a custom theme, similar to other cross-branding partnerships in the past, reports GSMArena.

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 edition was first announced at the 8T's launch event, with the promise of a 'pre-sale' on November 4.

Also Read

Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan

Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia

Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar: Founder and First Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari: A Committed Nationalist, Founder and 2nd Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia

OnePlus has partnered with game developer CD Projekt for this limited-edition handset.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an upcoming action role-playing video game that is scheduled to launch on December 10.

OnePlus Cyberpunk 2077 Specification

In terms of specifications, the phone may run on OxygenOS 11, based on Android 11, and may feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM.

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is expected to come with 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.


For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo