MHT CET Answer Key 2020 to be out after additional session

MHT CET 2020: Maharashtra CET Cell will publish MHT CET 2020 Answer Key and Question Papers along with the Response Sheets of the candidates only after Additional Session of the test, informed sources said.
"There is no chance to release the MHT CET answer key or the result before the additional session of the exam is conducted", the sources told ummid.com.
Maharashtra CET Cell has announced to conduct additional session for the candidates who had registered but missed the important exam because of power outage, Coronavirus or any other reason.
As per the latest notification, the last date to apply and make payment for additional session was October 26.
It is hence not possible for the students who have already appeared for MHT CET 2020 to know the official answer key or their result till the additional session is conducted. Answer Key is released in PDF and students are also given few days time to raise objection.
The students were earlier confused after a leading media house reported that MHT CET 2020 result has been announced. The media house removed the news from its website after it turned out to be incorrect and misleading as the CET Cell is yet to declare the result.
MHT CET 2020 - for PCB and PCM both the groups, were held in the first week of October. While MHT CET 2020 PCB (Physics, Chmeistry and Biology) was conducted from October 1 to 9, MHT CET PCM (Physics, Chmeistry and Mathematics) started on October 12 and continued till October 20.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell in the midst of the exam announced that it will additional session for the students from the Mumbai Region who could not attend the important test because of power outage.
MHT CET is compuslory entrance test for admission in first year engineering, medical and other professional courses. The Maharashtra State CET Cell had in June postponed and deferred MHT-CET scheduled to be held in the month of July.
The Entrance Exam is normally conducted in April and May and result is published after the release of answer key and question papers. This year however it was postponed and rescheduled in October becuase of Coronavirus pandemic.
