Ex-Odisha Minister Shaikh Matlub Ali passes away

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Minister and senior Congress leader Shaikh Matlub Ali passed away on Thursday, family sources said. He was 78.
Ali was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here after he complained of illness.
He is survived by his wife and son.
Ali was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly four times (1974, 1980, 1985, and 1995) as MLA from the Mahanga constituency as a Congress candidate.
He held several portfolios as a minister, including Power and Irrigation, Rural Development and Higher Education in the Janaki Ballabh Patnaik and Nandini Satpathy governments, said sources.
Following his demise, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Niranjan Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and many politicians expressed their condolences.
"I am saddened over the demise of Ali. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family at this movement. May his soul rest in peace," the Chief Minister tweeted.
"Pained to learn about the passing away of former minister and senior Congress leader, Shaikh Matlub Ali. My prayers are with his family," tweeted the PCC president.
