Sara, a 5th grader, wins '2020 Google Doodle' for spreading kindness

San Francisco: Sharon Sara who is in the fifth grade in Texas has won the 2020 Doodle for Google contest who will receive a $30,000 college scholarship, and her school, Vaughn Elementary School, will receive a $50,000 technology package from the tech giant.
The Doodle made by Sara, titled ‘Together As One,' highlights the importance of inclusion and acceptance, and was inspired by her personal experiences with friendship and her strong commitment to spreading kindness.
"I thought about my personal experiences. People have not wanted to be my friend because of how I look, so I decided to draw what I do! No matter what people look like, you look on the inside and then decide if you want to be their friend," Sara said.
"Kindness to me means to not look at someone from the outside, but look at their personality, and be open to their friendship".
This year's Doodle for Google contest was one for the books.
"We received tens of thousands of entries from students all over the nation answering our prompt "I show kindness by…" The student entrants this year blew us away with their empathy, artistic talent and eloquence," Google said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Doodle made by Sara will be seen by the American citizens on the Google homepage, it added.
Sudarshan TV issued show cause notice for code violation: Centre to SC
MoS Railways Suresh Angadi succumbs to Coronavirus
India, China, Pakistan dominate as Eric Trump woo Indian American voters
