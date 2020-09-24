Gujarat Covid-19 count surges with an average of 1,352 cases daily

Gandhinagar: Gujarat on Wednesday saw 1,372 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,27,541, while the death toll rose to 3,370 as 15 more patients succumbed.
In September so far, Gujarat has seen 31,106 new cases with an average of 1,352 daily.
Meanwhile, 1,289 patients were discharged, taking the total to 1,07,701, while the state has 16,470 active cases, out of which 86 critical patients are on ventilator.
Of Wednesday's cases, Surat led with 294, followed by Ahmedabad with 185, Rajkot with 141, Vadodara with 134 and Jamnagar with 94.
Banaskantha saw 51 new cases, Mehsana 45, Gandhinagar and Junagadh 38 each, Bhavnagar 37, Amreli, Kutch, and Panchmahals 27 each, Morbi 26, Bharuch, Patan, and Surendranagar 22 each, Sabarkantha 18,
Kheda reported 14 new cases followed by Gir-Somnath and Mahisagar 13 each, Dahod 12, Narmada 11, Botad nine, Devbhumi Dwarka and Aravalli eight each, Anand, Tapi, Valsad, and Porbandar seven each, Chotta Udepur five and Navsari three.
Four deaths were reported from Surat, three each from Ahmedabad and Vadodara, two each from Rajkot and Bhavnagar and one from Morbi. This takes the total coronavirus deaths in Ahmedabad to 1,791, while 740 have died in Surat, 169 in Vadodara, 129 in Rajkot, 74 in Gandhinagar, and 63 in Bhavnagar.
Health authorities have so far conducted 39,86,370 RT-PCR tests, while there are 6,20,385 people under quarantine - 6,19,966 at home and 419 in government facilities.
