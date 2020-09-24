Kashmiris today would rather be happy if ruled by China: Farooq Abdullah

New Delhi: Giving a new twist to the crisis in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in August 2019, National Conference Chief and Former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said anger in the Valley is so strong that Kashmiris today would rather be happy if they are ruled even by China.
"Kashmiris had embraced Gandhi's India where everyone was equal, not Modi's India.... Today when China is advancing on the othe side, many of the people you will talk to will say Chinese would rather coming in. They know what Chinese have done to the Muslims", he said while talking to renowned journalists Karan Thapar for The Wire.
In a 44-minute interview to The Wire, Farooq Abdullah also said it was complete rubbish for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to claim that the people of Kashmir have accepted abrogation of Article 370 and 35A.
"If the soldiers on every street and Section 144 are lifted, people will come out in their tens of lakhs (to protest", Abdullah said while talking to renowned journalists Karan Thapar.
Farooq Abdullah also said that the new domicile law was intended to flood the Valley with Hindus and create a Hindu majority. He said this has further embittered the Kashmiri people.
“Every Kashmiri believes the new domicile laws are intended to create a Hindu majority … The gap between Kashmiris and the rest of the country is wider than ever before and growing,” Abdullah said.
Asked by Karan Thapar how Kashmiris view the Central government, in particular, Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Dr Abdullah said they were deeply disillusioned. He said they had no trust in the Central government. The trust that once bound Kashmir to the rest of the country has completely snapped.
Recalling his meeting with PM Modi a day before Special Status of Kashmir was revoked, Farooq Abduallah accused the latter of misleading and deceiving him.
Farqooe Abdullah also accused the present dispensation of treating the Kashmiris as slaves who were being treated like second class citizens.
Sudarshan TV issued show cause notice for code violation: Centre to SC
MoS Railways Suresh Angadi succumbs to Coronavirus
India, China, Pakistan dominate as Eric Trump woo Indian American voters
