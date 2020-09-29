School reopening in AP deferred by another month

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has deferred the reopening of schools by another month, to November 2, amid the Covid pandemic, officials said on Tuesday.
"It (the reopening) is tentatively scheduled from November 2," Commissioner, School Education, Chinna Veerabhadrudu told IANS.
Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said the government took this decision because of the prevailing conditions.
However, on October 5, the date fixed earlier for reopening of schools, the government will distribute 'Jagan Anna Vidya Kanuka' kits for school children.
According to Suresh, if possible, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit a school on that day.
Andhra Pradesh has so far reported over 680,000 Corona positive cases, including over 5,700 deaths.
