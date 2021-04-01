IBPS CRP Clerk X Mains result Feb 2021 declared

IBPS CRP Clerks-X Result 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared IBPS CRP Clerks-X Main result 2021 on its official website ibps.in today i.e. April 1, 2021.
IBPS Common Recruitment Process (CRP) Clerks-X Main exam was conducted on February 28, 2021 in Online Mode.
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has also published on its official website steps to view the process for arriving at scores for CRP Clerks-X Main exam.
Candidates should also note that IBPS released the result today i.e. Thursday April 1, 2021. It will be available for download till April 30, 2021.
After April 30, the link to download result and score will be deactivated.
IBPS had conducted CRP Clerks-X Main exam for Recruitment of Clerical Cadre in Participating Banks.
"A list of candidates (Statewise/UT wise in registration order) provisionally allotted will be displayed on authorised IBPS website on or before 01.05.2021. However, this does not guarentss offer of employment. Decision of participating banks shall be final and binding", IBPS said.
The IBPS had earlier released the result of CRP RRB IX - Office Assistants Main exam.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.