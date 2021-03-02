IBPS CRP RRB IX Mains Result 2021 declared

IBPS CRP RRB IX Result 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared IBPS CRP Regional Rrural Banks (RRB) Main result 2021 conducted for rescruitment of Office Assistants and Clerk Monday.
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has also published on its official website steps to view the process for arriving at scores for CRP RRB IX - Office Assistants.
Those interested can click on the given link and read the process.
Candidates should note that they can view the provisional allotment for the post of Clerk or Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) (CRP RRB IX) from the website between March 01 to March 31, 2021.
After March 3, the link will be deactivated.
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims was conducted between September 19 to September 26, 2020, and on January 02, 2021. IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result was declared on January 25 2021. The candidates who cleared the Prelims appeared in the Main exam on 20 Feb 2021.
