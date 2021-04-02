Bihar 10th Result 2021: When, Where and How to Check

Bihar BSEB Class 10th Matric Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to declare the Class 10 (Class X Matric Secondary School) 2021 exam result on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in in the next few days.
Multiple media reports have claimed that Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Matric Result 2021 will be declared on or before April 5, 2021. The board officials on the other hand have not publicly confirmed the Patna board 10th result date.
Latest reports also said the board has completed the evaluation of answer sheets and the result preparation is in the last stage and could be declared within next 2-3 days.
Once declared the result will be available on BSEB official website as well as on a number of other websites. Students can also receive their 10th result and marks via SMS on their registered mobile phone.
Click here to go to the result website: bihar.indiaresults.com.
Click on the link "BSEB Class 10 Result 2021".
Enter your roll number.
Click on "Get Results".
Candidates should note that along with board official websites - bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in and bsebinteredu.in, the Bihar board exam results are also declared on bihar.indiaresults.com - board's partner website to host results.
BSEB 10th Matric result can also be checked by sending SMS to the mobile phone numbers provided by the board.
BSEB had declared the 12th result on March 26, 2021. Over 13 lakh students had appeared for Bihar board 12th exam 2021. Of them, some 78.04 per cent students cracked the exams. As many as 22 students from different districts of the state topped the 12th board exam.
Last year, BSEB Class 10 result was declared on May 26, 2020. The pass percentage in 2020 was 80.59. This year the result was delayed due to Coronavirus lockdown.
A total of 403,392 students out of the total 14,94,071 students who had appeared for the Bihar board 10th exam passed with 1st division.
A total of 524, 217 got 2nd division and 275,402 students passed with 3rd division.
