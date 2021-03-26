Bihar BSEB Class 12th Result 2021: Bihar registered an over all pass percentage of 78.04 per cent in the 2021 12th Intermediate board exams result of which was declared today afternoon.
The overall pass percentage of 78.04 per cent this year is a drop of about 2.4 per cent as compared to 80.44 per cent the board registered in 2020.
10:15 am: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set declare Class 12 (Class XII Intermediate) 2021 result on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in today i.e. Friday March 26, 2021, it is officially confirmed.
The Bihar board headquartered in Patna will release online today at 03:00 pm, the board said in an official communiqué.
Candidates who had appeared for the Intermediate exam in Bihar should note that the result of Arts, Science and Commerce all three streams will be declared today.
Candidates should also note that along with the result, the board will also release and publish the Merit List detailing the marks, score and rank of toppers.
Candidates should note that along with board official websites - onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, biharboard.ac.in and bsebinteredu.in, the Bihar board exam results are also declared on bihar.indiaresults.com - board's partner website to host results.
BSEB 12th Intermediate result can also be checked by sending SMS to the mobile phone numbers provided by the board. For this, students can send an SMS in the format — BSEB<space>ROLLNUMBER — to 56263 to get their #bseb12thresult on their smartphones.
The board had declared the results of all the three streams on March 24 - in a record 40 days. Bihar Class 12th exams of Science, Commerce and Arts last year were held between February 03 and 13, 2020.
The 12th higher secondary board exams in Bihar in 2021 were also held during the same period i.e. the exam started on Feb 3 and ended on Feb 13, 2021.
The Bihar board had earlier said that it will release the result earlier than the last year. It was hence expected that the result could be declared before March 24 as the board had released 12th Answer Keys on March 13. The last date to raise objection was fixed as March 16.
The result however got delayed by few days as it took more than normal time for assessment, evaluation and result preparation. The board did not give any reason for the delay.
This year the number of students who appeared for the Class XIIth exams in Bihar has increased despite the pandemic. According to the BSEB data, about 13.50 lakh wrote the annual exam as compared to 12.05 lakh students who wrote the 12th board exam in 2020.
The Bihar board registered an overall pass percentage of 80.44 in 2020 Inter exams. Steamwise, about 81.44% students cleared the BSEB Inter 2020 exams in Arts, 93.26% in Commerce and 77.39% in Science.
