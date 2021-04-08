GPSC defers all Prelim exams scheduled in April

Gandhinagar: All Preliminary examinations scheduled in April 2021 have been postponed due to the rising cases of Coronavirus in the state and elsewhere, Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) said Thursday.
“In view of constant representations by the candidates about their inconvenience to write exams, the GPSC has postponed all the prelim exams scheduled in April. The commission would conduct examinations of Advt No 27 Mains & 112/19-20 and 41 & 42/20-21 once corona exits completely (sic)”, Dinesh Dasa, Chairman of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) wrote on Twitter.
The Gujarat Public Service Commission had recently announced to fill over 1,200 vacancies in various departments, and had recently completed the Class I and II main exams.
The Commission had earlier notified to fill 1,000 vacancies of Medical Officer post in the Gujarat Medical Service.
Responding to Gujarat Public Service Commission’s decision to postpone the exams a number of aspirants appealed the chairman not to postpone and delay the exams.
Some of the state services aspirants also said “eradicating unemployment is more important that coronavirus”.
“Sir, we request you not to cancel Agriculture Officer Exam scheduled on 11th April… We prepared so much for these exams for the last many months. We had put our research also on side for this.. There should be need to remove unemployment than Coronavirus. Sir please be needful by not postponing exam (sic)”, a state services aspirant wrote on Twitter.
“Sir, please do not postpone the exam of AO which is going to be held on 11th April as so many students keep their research and thesis work aside for the preparation of the exams... considering the current situation please do needful.. an AO aspirant”, another one wrote.
Tagging the two, Dinesh Dasa appreciated their sincerity and apologised for the inconvenience caused to them because of the GPSC decision to postpone the exams.
“I appreciate the sincerity & commitment of GPSC staff and entire exam machinery that are ready to conduct exams in challenging time so that those who are not in job get it earliest. I render my apology to sincere candidates who have been preparing for exams for last many months (sic)”, he wrote.
The Gujarat Public Service Commission was formed under article 315 in the Constitution of India in 1 May 1960. It conducts exams to fill vacancies in various state departments according to the merits of the applicants and the rules of reservation.
