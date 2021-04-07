SSC JE March 2021 Answer Key released - Direct Link

SSC JE March 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published on its website ssc.nic.in today i.e. Tuesday April 06, 2021 candidates response along with tentative answer keys of the SSC Junior Engineer March 2021 exam.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the provisional answer keys along with candidates’ response today. Last date to raise objection if any has been fixed as April 9, 2021.
1. Click here to go to official website: ssc.nic.in.
2. Click on the link “Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination – 2020: Uploading of Candidates' Response sheet(s) along with Tentative Answer Keys'.
3. Select SSC JE exam from the menu and click on the given link that will take you to log-in page.
Enter Roll Number and Password to log-in
4. Click on the appropriate link to check your response and answer keys.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had conducted Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination 2020 from March 22 to 24, 2021.
In case of any error or issue with the answers published by the commission, candidates can raise objection till April 9 by making a payment of Rs. 100 per objection. All payments should be made online. Candidates should also note that the payment is not refundable.
The Staff Selection Commission will publish the final answer key after the review of the challenges and objections raises. The result will be declared based on the final answer key.
The SSC JE i.e. Junior Engineer exam is one of the most important recruitment drive conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), besides the Combined Graduate Level Exams (CGLE) and the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam.
