Another day in India with over 1 lakh Coronavirus cases

New Delhi: India recorded 1,26,789 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single day surge after the pandemic outbreak last year. With this, India's total tally rose to 1,29,28,574, according to health ministry's data.
Active cases have crossed the 900,000-mark and now stand at 910,319. India is now the 4th-worst hit country in terms of active cases.
India also witnessed a grim record of second-most fatalities due to covid-19 in a single day in 2021, which stood at 685. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 1,66,892 now.
The worst affected state is Maharashtra which reported 59,907 new Covid-19 cases in the highest ever single-day spike.
Maharashtra also reported the highest single-day death count due to coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic with 322 fatalities. Out of the new cases, Pune shared the highest with 11,023 cases, followed by Mumbai at 10,428.
The five most affected states are Maharashtra (3,173,261), Kerala (1,144,594), Karnataka (1,033,560), Andhra Pradesh (910,943), and Tamil Nadu (907,124).
A total of 59,258 patients recovered, which took the total recovery tally to 1,18,51,393 with a recovery rate of 91.67 per cent.
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 132.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.88 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 132,944,526 and 2,886,103, respectively.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 30,920,837 and 559,086, respectively, according to the CSSE.
Brazil follows in the second place with 13,193,205 cases and 340,776 fatalities.
The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are:
India (12,928,574), France (4,902,951), Russia (4,381,823), the UK (3,700,393), Italy (3,700,393), Turkey (3,633,925), Spain (3,326,736), Germany (2,927,572), Colombia (2,479,617), Poland (2,471,617), Argentina (2,450,068) and Mexico (2,261,879), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 205,598 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (166,892), the UK (127,171), Italy (112,374), Russia (99,800), France (97,444), Germany (77,566), Spain (76,037), Colombia (64,767), Iran (63,699), Argentina (56,832), Poland (55,703), Peru (53,411) and South Africa (53,111).
