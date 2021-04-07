India records over 1L new Covid cases 2nd time in 3 days

New Delhi: India recorded 1,15,736 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest-ever single-day surge since the onset of the pandemic early last year, taking the overall tally to 12,801,785 on Wednesday, according to the Health Ministry.
Active cases crossed the 800,000 mark in the last 24 hours and now stands at 843,473, comprising 6.59 per cent of the total infections.
Reports suggest that India is now the fourth most affected country in the world in terms of active cases.
India had recorded more than 1 lakh new cases on Monday followed by over 96,000 cases the next day.
On Tuesday, the Health Ministry said that the next four weeks will be "very critical".
Also in the last 24 hours, a total of 59,856 patients recovered, with the recovery rate reported to be at 92.11 per cent.
Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 1,66,177 on Wednesday with 630 new fatalities. The fatality rate stood at 1.30 per cent.
A total of 12,08,329 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the period, taking the total sample tests so far 25,14,39,598.
Meanwhile, the overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 132.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.87 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 132,293,566 and 2,871,642, respectively.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 30,845,915 and 556,509, respectively, according to the CSSE.
Brazil follows in the second place with 13,100,580 cases and 336,947 fatalities.
The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (12,801,785), France (4,902,025), Russia (4,546,307), the UK (4,379,033), Italy (3,686,707), Turkey (3,579,185), Spain (3,317,948), Germany (2,909,902), Colombia (2,468,236), Poland (2,456,709), Argentina (2,428,029) and Mexico (2,256,509), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 204,985 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (166,177), the UK (127,126), Italy (111,747), Russia (99,431), France (97,431), Germany (77,245), Spain (75,911), Colombia (64,524), Iran (63,506), Argentina (56,634), Poland (55,065), Peru (53,138) and South Africa (53,032).
