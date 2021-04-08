Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Board Exams 2021 rescheduled

UP Board Revised Date Sheet 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Allahabad has rescheduled and delayed the Class 10th and 12th board exams 2021 by more than two weeks in the wake of Panchayat Elections.
Class 10th and 12th 2021 board exams in Uttar Pradesh were earlier scheduled to begin on April 24 and end on May 12. As per the revised date sheet, both the exams will now begin on May 8 and continue till May 28, 2021.
A total number of 56,03,813 students would write the examinations this year. Of them 29,94,312 students will appear for Class 10 High School exams whereas a total of 26,09,501 students will write the 12th Intermediate board exams.
2021 board exams in Uttar Pradesh will begin on May 8 with Hindi and Elementary Hindi as first paper for Class 10 (Matric) and Hindi and General Hindi as the first paper for Class 12 (Intermediate), as per the new time table released by the board.
Second paper on May 10 will be of Sangeet Gayan, Pali, Arabic, Persian and others for Class 10 and Inter both as per the option selected by the students.
Uttar Pradesh Class 10 exams will be concluded on May 25 with the Mathematics paper while Class 12 exams will end on May 28 with the Civics paper.
The exam will be held in two shifts for both the classes to maintain Covid-1 9 social distancing rule. The first shift would be held from 08:00 am to 11.15 am and the exam in the second shift will be conducted from 02:00 pm to 05:15 pm, as per the UP board exam date sheet 2021.
This year, the UPMSP practical exams were conducted in two phases. The UP Board first phase practical exams was conducted from February 3 to 12, 2021 whereas the second phase was held from February 13 to February 22, 2021.
