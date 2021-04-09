India records 1,31,968 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India has reported 1,31,968 new Covid-19 cases and 780 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Friday. This is the fourth time in five days when India reported over one lakh new cases.
India is now the fourth-worst Covid-hit country worldwide after the number of active cases rose to 9,79,608. The death toll stood at 1,67,642, the Health Ministry said.
A total of 61,899 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 1,19,13,292 with a recovery rate of 91.22 per cent.
The Health Ministry said that a total of 13,64,205 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, 25,40,41,584 samples have been tested.
A total of 36,91,511 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours taking the total vaccination count to 9,43,34,262.
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 133.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.90 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 133,796,725 and 2,900,922, respectively.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 31,000,053 and 560,084, respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil follows in the second place with 13,279,857 cases and 345,025 fatalities.
The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (12,928,574), France (5,000,023), Russia (4,563,026), the UK (4,384,954), Italy (3,717,602), Turkey (3,689,866), Spain (3,336,637), Germany (2,966,789), Poland (2,499,507), Colombia (2,492,081), Argentina (2,473,751), Mexico (2,267,019) and Iran (2,006,934), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 206,146 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (166,862), the UK (127,224), Italy (112,861), Russia (100,158), France (98,196), Germany (78,049), Spain (76,179), Colombia (65,014), Iran (63,884), Argentina (57,122), Poland (56,659), Peru (53,978) and South Africa (53,173).
