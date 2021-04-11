After Maharashtra, Delhi mulls "Complete Lockdown"

New Delhi: After Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the state government was not in favour of imposing lockdown in the national capital, but 'if the health system collapsed then lockdown would be the only option'.
"I will request all citizens of Delhi to follow Covid-19 protection measures. I will also appeal to the people to go to the hospital only when it is urgent", Chief Minister said while addressing a press conference Sunday.
"The Delhi government assures you that healthcare workers will visit you and guide you for home isolation. Come to hospital only if the case is serious", he added.
He further added that at present Delhi's health system was strong and all government and private hospitals have been strengthened again in view of rising new cases of Covid-19.
He said doctors and health workers have been serving relentlessly for the last one year.
"We have enough beds in all the government and private hospitals for Covid infected patients. But, if the health system collapses, we will have no option except to impose lockdown again in the city," he added.
Kejriwal's addressed the press amidst the rising Coronavirus cases in the national capital.
The Chief Minister said that from the last 15 days Delhi has been reporting a huge spike in daily Covid-19 infections. During mid-March the national capital has been reporting around 200-250 new cases per day, but the fourth Covid wave in Delhi is the worst than the third wave (November 2020) and now the city has crossed over 10,000 cases in the last 24 hours.
The Delhi government late on Saturday night issued fresh guidelines, prohibiting all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings till further order.
According to the new guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), all cinemas, theatres and multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity.
The guidelines also said that swimming pools in Delhi will remain closed, except for training of sportspersons participating in national/global events.
