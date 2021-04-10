Madhya Pradesh board 10th, 12th Admit Card 2021 released

Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Admit Card: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Saturday released on its website mpbse.mponline.gov.in the Admit Card/Hall Ticket of the students appearing for Class 12 HSSC and Class 10 HSC exams to be held in the month of April/May 2021.
Students should note that only School/Junior College Head Masters/Principals and School Administrators/Examination In-charges are authorised to access the link to download the admit card and hall tickets of the students.
Concerned authorities should also make sure that the admit card and hall ticket of a student is signed before handing over to the students.
On their parts, students should collect their admit card from the respective colleges/schools. They should also check their admit card for any error, misprint or photo mistake. In case they find any error, they should immediately contact and report to the concerned authorities.
The Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE had earlier released the revised time table and date sheet of Class 12th HSSC and Class 10th HSC board exams 2021.
As per the revised date sheet, Class 10 board exam 2021 in Madhya Pradesh will start on April 30 but end on May 19.
On the other hand, Class 12 HSSC exam will start on May 1 and continue till May 21, 2021.
Board exams in Madhya Pradesh are normally conducted in the month of March. This year however all the exams are delayed because of Coronavirus.
