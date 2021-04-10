"1,45,384": India records another high of daily Covid count Saturday

New Delhi: India has reported 1,45,384 new Covid-19 cases and 794 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.
India is now the fourth-worst Covid-hit country worldwide after the number of active cases rose to 10,46,631. The death toll stood at 1,68,436 the Health Ministry said as per the latest update today.
A total of 77,567 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 1,19,90,859 with a recovery rate of 90.80 per cent.
The Health Ministry said that a total of 11,73,219 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, 25,52,14,803 samples have been tested.
A total of 34,15,055 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours taking the total vaccination count to 9,80,75,160.
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 134.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.91 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 134,519,292 and 2,914,285, respectively.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 31,082,621 and 561,052, respectively, according to the CSSE.
Brazil follows in the second place with 13,373,174 cases and 348,718 fatalities.
The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (13,060,542), France (5,000,314), Russia (4,572,053), the UK (4,380,167), Turkey (3,745,657), Italy (3,736,526), Spain (3,347,512), Germany (2,977,299), Poland (2,528,006), Colombia (2,504,206), Argentina (2,497,881), Mexico (2,272,064) and Iran (2,029,412), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 207,020 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (167,642), the UK (127,284), Italy (113,579), Russia (100,554), France (98,202), Germany (78,165), Spain (76,328), Colombia (65,283), Iran (64,039), Poland (57,427), Argentina (57,350), Peru (54,285) and South Africa (53,226).
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.