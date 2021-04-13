Watch Video: Dr Abidullah Ghazi laid to rest in Chicago

[Dr Abidullah Ghazi's wife Dr Tasneem and others at the funeral ceremony held in Chicago on Monday afternoon.]
Chicago: Dr Abidullah Ghazi - Scholar, Poet, Author, Philosopher and Activist, was laid to rest in the afternoon Monday April 12, 2021 in Chicago.
The 85-year-old founder of Iqra International Educational Foundation was ailing since last few years and under medication at a Chicago hospital-cum-rehab. He passed away in the wee hours of Sunday April 12, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, three sons and two daughters.
Immediate family members, including his wife Dr Tasneema Ghazi and children, were present when he was buried at Chicago cemetery on Monday.
The funeral that lasted for more than one and half hours was limited only to the immediate family members due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Dr Abidullah Ghazi was born to Maulana Hamid Al Ansari – freedom fighter and a renowned journalist of his time, on July 6, 1936 in India. His mother had died when he was still in her early age. Under the guardianship of his grandmother, he was admitted in Jamia Millia at the age of 08.
Later he completed M A (Political Science) and BTh from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). He went on to do M A in Economics from the London School of Economics and later wrote thesis on the revivalist views of Raja Rammohan Roy for his Ph.D. at the Ivy League, Harvard University.
Dr Ghazi also published, ‘Zikr-e-Saman Izaraan’, an anthology of Urdu poems.
After completing his education he first migrated to the United Kingdom and then to the United States where he stayed till his last breath.
Dr. Ghazi, who had also done Ph.D. in comparative religions from Harvard University, was a fixture in America’s Muslim community and a pioneer in providing quality Islamic education to our children.
Dr Ghazi was the author and editor of over 150 text and support books on Islamic syllabus designed with his wife Dr Tasneema Ghazi especially for Muslim children living in Western countries or studying in English-medium schools.
He had established Iqra Foundation in Mumbai which is run and taken care of by his younger brother Salman Ghazi and his wife Uzma Nahid.
Dr Abidullah Ghazi was named by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre as being among the 500 Most Influential Muslims in the World. Besides, Dr. Ghazi was also the recipient of numerous awards notably the Citizen's Award, the Ronald Regan Award, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Order of Excellence) from Pakistan, a Certificate of Welcome from the City of Los Angeles many others.
Condolences are pouring in from different circles and by prominent people who termed the demise of Dr Abidullah Ghazi a great loss not just for the Muslims in the United States but also for those living in other parts of the world, especially India.
“Dr Ghazi, a prominent alumnus, enriched cerebral legacy of Aligarh Movement. He was among a bunch of highly motivated, adventurous persons who broke barriers and went on to distinguish themselves in their chosen fields,” AMU Vice Chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor said.
Extending condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased, the Vice Chancellor said:
“I shared a warm personal rapport with Dr Ghazi. The AMU fraternity will always carry Dr Ghazi’s memory in hearts.”
In his condolence message, renowned literary personality Hashmat Sohail said:
“It's hard to believe Dr. Ghazi is no longer with us. I spent many years together. He will be remembered forever in the worldwide literary community."
Ali Khan, President and Founder of Urdu Semaj Chicago, in his condolence message said:
"He was a legend in our community and a very genuine, Urdu lover People from Chicago will especially miss the late Dr. Abid Ghazi This is a total loss for us. He was devoted and inspirational leader for the whole community."
