CBSE Class 10th 2021 exam cancelled

CBSE Class 10 Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the Class 10 Secondary exam 2021 because of the prevailing Coronavirus situation.
The CBSE decided to cancel the Class 10 exam following the meeting Prime Minister Modi held with Education Minister Nishank and top officials today.
Besides cancelling the CBSE 10th exam, the government has also decided to postpone and delay Class 12th exam 2021.
As per the date sheet, the CBSE Board exams were scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 7.
Regarding the result of the students who had registered for the 10th board exam but would not be able to appear, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the results would be prepared "on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board".
“Any student not satisfied with their marks would be given the chance to take the exam when conditions would allow them”, he added.
The important decision to postpone the 12th board exam, and cancel 10th exam has been taken as India is continuously reporting unprecedented surge in new Corona cases.
India on Wednesday reported 1,84,372 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, setting another grim one-day record, taking the overall tally to 13,87,825 on Wednesday, according to the data issued by the Union Health Ministry.
In the same period, 1,027 more people succumbed to the disease, which increased the death toll to 1,72,085.
Demand to postpone or delay the two exams were made from different circles including from Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Parents’ association has also written to the Prime Minister asking him to reconsider the decision to hold the CBSE exams amidst the pandemic.
