CBSE Class 12th 2021 exam postponed

CBSE Class 12 Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the Class 12 Higher Secondary exam 2021 because of the prevailing Coronavirus situation.
The CBSE decided to postpone the Class 12 exam following the meeting Prime Minister Modi held with Education Minister Nishank and top officials today.
The new date to hold 12th board will be taken after a review of the situation by June 1. Students will be given at least 15 days time before the new date is announced, the education minister said.
Besides delaying the CBSE 12th exam, the government has also decided to cancel the Class 10th exam 2021.
The CBSE Board exams were scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 7 and the results were to be announced by July 15.
The important decision to postpone the 12th board exam, and cancel 10th exam has been taken as India is continuously reporting unprecedented surge in new Corona cases.
India on Wednesday reported 1,84,372 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, setting another grim one-day record, taking the overall tally to 13,87,825 on Wednesday, according to the data issued by the Union Health Ministry.
In the same period, 1,027 more people succumbed to the disease, which increased the death toll to 1,72,085.
Demand to postpone or delay the two exams were made from different circles including from Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Parents’ association has also written to the Prime Minister asking him to reconsider the decision to hold the CBSE exams amidst the pandemic.
Earlier, some states including Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh had also postponed the 12th board exams 2021 conducted by local boards.
