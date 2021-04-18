12th board exams 2021 in Tamil Nadu deferred

Chennai: In view of the surge in Covid cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday decided to postpone the Class 12 board examinations.
More than 8 lakh students were to appear for the examinations scheduled to be held between May 5 to 31. However, the practical examinations, which are being currently underway, will continue as planned till April 23.
The state government also directed all coaching institutions to suspend their physical classes but permitted them to conduct online classes.
The government guidelines also asked the college and university teachers to conduct online classes from their homes and to suspend all student camps conducted by the colleges.
All colleges were also directed to conduct upcoming semester examinations online too.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami had on Feb 25 announced that students of Classes 9, 10 and 11 will be declared passed without writing their annual/board exams for the academic year 2020-21.
