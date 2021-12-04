Watch: Malegaon bids farewell to Maulana Azhari, one of its worthiest sons

[Maulana Abdul Hameed Azhari's Janaza at Bada Qabristan in Malegaon for the last rites. (ummid.com photo)]
Malegaon: Maulana Abdul Hameed Azhari, who passed away Friday mid-night, was laid to rest Saturday afternoon in the presence of thousands of mourners in Malegaon.
Mourners waited at the Bada Qabristan – the main and largest cemetery in Malegaon, for hours to have a glimpse of the departed cleric.
Maulana Azahri’s last journey began from Masjid Nomani after Zuhr prayers Saturday.
Earlier, his mortal remain in the Janaza was kept for final viewing at Millat Madrasa Ground. From here it was taken to Bada Qabristan for the funeral.
Grief-struck mourners, who included - besides family members and friends, local MLA Mufti Ismael and former MLA and NCP leader Asif Shaikh Rasheed, waited for more than an hour as the Janaza procession took more than the expected time to reach the cemetery.
Community leaders and local office bearers of Kul Jamaati Tanzeem, All India Muslim Personal Board (AIMPLB), Jamiat e Ulema Hind, Jamaat i Islami Hind, Jamiat Ahle Hadees and others were also present to pay their last respects to the departed soul.
Also present at the Bada Qabristan for the funeral of Maulana Abdul Hameed Azhari were the leaders of BAMCEF and Rashtriya Muslim Morcha.
[Maulana Azhari's Janaza on its way to Bada Qabristan from Madrasa Millat Ground. (ummid.com photo)]
Upon reaching the Bada Qabristan, local police officials who were led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Malegaon Chandrakant Khandvi, paid floral tribute to the departed leader.
Maulana Hameed Azahri was one of the founders of Kul Jamaati Tanzeem – an organization represented by the leaders of all Muslim sects formed after 2006 Malegaon blasts.
He also served as a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and National President of Rashtriya Muslim Morcha of BAMCEF.
Maulana Azhari died at around 12:15 am Friday mid-night following cardiac arrest.
According to his eldest son, Hifzur Rehman, Maulana Azhari had offered Friday prayers at Masjid Nomani. Later he had lunch as usual and was looking fit and fine.
“He was resting in his bedroom when at around 03:30 pm he complained of chest pain and restlessness”, Hifzur Rehman said.
“He was immediately rushed to Iqra Hospital where ECG reports confirmed he had cardiac arrest. He however insisted on being shifted to his home. He breathed his last at around 12:15 am mid-night”, he said.
Maulana Azhari had survived the Covid-19 attack during the first wave of the Pandemic last year, and was busy with his routine activities.
A frequent traveller, the Maulana visited various districts of Uttar Pradesh with BAMCEF and Rashtriya Muslim Morcha in November last. He had also attended the 27th session of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPKB) held on November 22 and 23, 2021 in Kanpur.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.