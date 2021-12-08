Haryana HTET 2021 Admit Card - Direct link to download

Haryana TET (HTET) 2021: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) Bhiwani has released the Admit Cards of the candidates who are appearing for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2021 (HTET December 2021) on TET official website haryanatet.in.
1. Go to the official website: "haryanatet.in".
2. Click on 'Download Admit Card for Level 1, Level 2 or Level 3.
3. Enter your registration number, password and select level
4. Click to submit
5. Admit cards will be displayed on the screen
Candidates should check their name, photo and other details correctly printed on the admit card. In case of any error, the should immediately contact the Haryana board.
Time and date along with the name and details of TET exam centres are also mentioned in the hall ticket.
Haryana TET (HTET), the qualifying examination for recruitment of teachers in Haryana government-run schools, will be held this year on December 18 and 19, 2021.
Candidates should note that the question paper will be based on multiple choice single answer type. Except for the language sunbjects, will be in English as well as in Hindi.
Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2021 (HTET December 2021) will be conducted as per the following schedule.
The candidates who aspire to teach at elementary, secondary and senior secondary levels in Haryana are required to clear this exam, so as to be qualified to teach in any school. The final selection of candidates is done on the basis of their performance in the written test followed by interview.
