New Delhi: A military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday in which Indian's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was travelling along with others.
As per the latest update, 13 of the 14 on board the helicopter have been confirmed dead.
However the condtion of CDS Bipin Rawat is still unknown.
Among others Bipin Rawat's wife was also on board the military chopper that crashed in Coonoor of Tamil Nadu at around 02 pm Wednesday.
"Identities of the dead bodies will be confirmed through DNA testing", said sources.
Along with General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier L.S. Lidder, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Naik Vivek Kumar, Naik B. Sai Teja, Havaldar Satpal and pilots were travelling in the chopper.
Confirming about General Rawat presence, Indian Air Force tweeted:
"An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu."
The force said that an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.
The rescued suffered serious injuries and have been taken to Wellington cantonment.
