Watch: Rahul Gandhi says Hindutvawadis burn, kill people for the sake of power

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who took on the BJP at the party's Jaipur rally on Sunday and labelled it "power hungry", while seeking to draw a distinction between his Hinduism and its, said he would not be deterred by attacks on him.
Tweeting the video of his speech, Rahul Gandhi, in an accompanying message in Hindi, said:
"After listening to this, Hindutvawadis will attack me. Go on, I am not afraid."
"After listening to this, Hindutvawadis will attack me. Go on, I am not afraid."
Addressing the huge gathering in Jaipur during the national campaign organised to protest against price rise and inflation, Rahul Gandhi fiercely attacked the Central government's policies and said that he is a Hindu but not Hindutvawadi.
Elaborating the difference between the two, he said:
"Two words cannot mean the same thing. Every word has a different meaning. In our country's politics today, the meaning of Hindu and Hindutva are the same."
"Two words cannot mean the same thing. Every word has a different meaning. In our country's politics today, the meaning of Hindu and Hindutva are the same."
"These are not the same thing, they are two different words and they mean completely different things", he said.
"These are not the same thing, they are two different words and they mean completely different things", he said.
"I am a Hindu but not a Hindutvawadi. Mahatma Gandhi was a Hindu and Nathuram Godse was a Hindutvawadi", he added.
"No matter whatever happens, a Hindu seeks and spends his whole life in search of truth whereas those of Hindutva spends their whole life in search of power and getting empowered", he said.
"He will kill anyone for the sake of power. The path of a Hindu is 'Satyagraha' while the path for Hindutva is 'Sattagraha'", Rahul Gandhi said.
हिंदुत्ववादी ये सुनकर मुझपर वार करेंगे।कर लो, मैं नहीं डरता!#NoFear pic.twitter.com/OYK50KTFRQ— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 12, 2021
हिंदुत्ववादी ये सुनकर मुझपर वार करेंगे।कर लो, मैं नहीं डरता!#NoFear pic.twitter.com/OYK50KTFRQ
Rahul Gandhi's stance won praise from suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha, who said:
"Rahul Gandhi is doing the right thing. He is exploding the faux politics of the BJP. It is time to tell the people of India the truth. A sustained campaign of exposing BJP's divide and rule game-plan will change things."
"Rahul Gandhi is doing the right thing. He is exploding the faux politics of the BJP. It is time to tell the people of India the truth. A sustained campaign of exposing BJP's divide and rule game-plan will change things."
This is not the first time Rahul has attacked "Hindutva" and "Hindutvawadis" - the ideology RSS, BJP and their affiliates follow and preach. Earlier on November 12, 2021 while addressing the party workers, he had categorically said that "Hinduism and Hindutva are two different things".
Rahul’s latest tirade is seen as a veiled attack on RSS, BJP and their affiliates who are accused of indulging in violence and rioting for political mileage.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.