Farmers to end year-long protest with Fateh March Saturday

New Delhi: The farmers unions Thursday said they will end their year-long protest on Saturday December 11, 2021 with Fateh March – Victory Procession, at Singhu and Tikri borders near the national capital New Delhi.
The farmers also announced to organise a Fateh Ardas – Victory Prayers, at 05:30 pm today near the protest sites.
The farmers are protesting at Singhu and Tikri borders since November 26, 2020 against three farm laws that have now been scrapped. About 700 farmers have lost in the protest that completed one year on November 26, 2021.
The development came after the Narendra Modi government handed over a revised proposal to the farmers as demanded indicating an end to over year-old agitation against the contentious farm laws.
Soon after this, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of the farmers' union spearheading the protests, huddled into a meeting to chart out future course of action.
Following the revocation of the laws, the Centre had come up with a proposal which was accepted by the farmers. Based on their demand, the Centre has come out with the same in writing.
Meanwhile, the farmers protesting at the Singhu border have started removing their tents. They were also seen exchanging sweets indicating that the end of the agitation is not very far.
Farmers union, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), in its letter to the Prime Minister sent on November 21, had raised six demands, namely:
1. Legal guarantee of MSP for all produce based on C2+50 per cent formula;
2. Withdrawal of draft Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020/2021;
3. Removal of the penal provisions on farmers in the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act 2021;
4. Withdrawal of false cases against the farmers over the course of the movement;
5. Dismissal and arrest of Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni, and
6. Compensation and rehabilitation to the families of the martyrs of the farm movement and allocation of land to build a memorial in their memory at Singhu morcha.
