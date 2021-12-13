UK confirms 1st Omicron death

London: The UK has seen its first death from Omicron, even as the latest variant of the coronavirus is expected to comprise 50 per cent of the cases in London by Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.
"Sadly yes, Omicron is producing hospitalisations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron", Johnson said
"So I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think that's something we need to set on one side and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population. So the best thing we can do is all get our boosters," he said during his visit to vaccination clinic near Paddington, in west London, according to media reports.
Omicron now represents about 40 per cent of coronavirus cases in London and is set to rise to over 50 per cent in a day.
"The risk is plainly there, we can see Omicron spiking now in London and some other parts of the country," Johnson said.
"Here in the capital it probably represents about 40 per cent of the cases. By tomorrow it'll be the majority of the cases and it's increasing the whole time", he said.
Boris Johnson had earlier in the day warned that the nation will see a 'tidal wave' of Covid's Omicron variant, even as the country's coronavirus alert level was raised to four due to the spread of the super mutant strain of the lethal virus.
Level four means a high or rising level of transmission -- the last time the UK was at this level was in May.
Declaring an "Omicron emergency", Johnson also set a new booster target -- the third doses will be offered to everyone over 18 in England from this week, three months after their second dose, the BBC reported.
"No one should be in any doubt, there is a tidal wave of Omicron coming," Boris Johnson said on Sunday.
People have been told to work from home from Monday "if they can", as part of the UK government's introduction of Plan B measures.
"I'm afraid we're now facing an emergency in our battle with the new variant Omicron," said Johnson.
