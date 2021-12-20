KEAM 2021 (Medical) Category List Published

KEAM 2021 (Medical) Category List: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has published the Category List (Provisional) for the students seeking admission through KEAM 2021 in Medical, Medical Allied and Ayurveda (MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS etc) courses running in Kerala colleges on its official website.
Students should note that KEAM 2021 Provisional Category list (Medical) to be used for verification is in PDF has been published for the three categories Medical (282 pages), Medical Allied (201 pages) and Ayurveda (178 pages) separately.
Direct link to download: KEAM 2021 Category List Medical
Direct link to download: KEAM 2021 Category List Medical Allied
Direct link to download: KEAM 2021 Category List Ayurveda
Candidates should note that the Category List released today is provisional. Final Category List will be published on December 24, 2021, CEE Kerala said.
Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) had published on December 14, 2021 "KEAM NEET Rank List 2021", also known as "KEAM 2021 Medical Rank List" containing the name and rank of students who are seeking admission in undergraduate medical courses including MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS etc run by the colleges in Kerala.
While publishing the rank list CEE Kerala further said Provisional category list for admission to Medical & Medicat Allied Courses will be published on December 20, 2021 and the final category list will be pubtished on December 24, 2021.
"KEAM NEET UG 2021 allotment schedute for admission to Medical courses will be published later", CEE Kerala said.
Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) further said that choice and option filling and seat allotment date and schedule will be published later.
CEE Kerala had earlier asked candidates willing to participate in Kerala Medical Counselling 2021 to submit and upload their NEET Score and Marks on or before November 24, 2021 so that Medical Courses Rank List is prepared.
KEAM NEET UG counselling will be conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda [BAMS], Homoeopathy [BHMS], Siddha [BSMS], Unani [BUMS], Agriculture [BSc (Hons) Agri], Forestry [BSc (Hons.) Forestry], Veterinary [BVSc. & AH], Fisheries [BFSc.], BSc (Hons.) Co-operation & Banking, B.Sc ( Hons.) Climate Change & Environmental Science, B.Tech Biotechnology (Under KAU) and other courses.
KEAM 2021 Entrance Examination for Engineering and Pharamcy was held on August 05, 2021 at different centres in Kerala and in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai. Before the declaration of result, the CEE Kerala had released the Answer Key of KEAM 2021 on its official website. KEAM result was declared on on September 18.
