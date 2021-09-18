KEAM 2021 result announced, check here

KEAM 2021 Result: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala has released the result of Kerala Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical, Medical allied courses (KEAM-2021) on its official website.
Candidates can check KEAM 2021 result, score, KEAM rank and topper details through KEAM candidate portal.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on KEAM 2021 candidates portal.
3. Log in using Application number, Password and Access Code.
4. Click on KEAM 2021 Candidate Portal.
5. Click on the appropriate link to check your KEAM score and KEAM 2019 Rank.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on KEAM 2021 candidates portal.
3. Log in using Application number, Password and Access Code.
4. Click on KEAM 2021 Candidate Portal.
5. Click on the appropriate link to check your KEAM score and KEAM 2019 Rank.
KEAM 2021 result was delayed because of the stay by the High Court. Accordingly, KEAM 2021 final merit list and rank will be declared later.
“The rank list for Engineering course will be subject to the verdict of the High Court in WP(C)No.12412, 12788 and 14996 of 2021”, CEE Kerala said.
“The rank list for B.Pharm course shall be prepared on the basis of the index mark calculated as per clause 9.7.4(f) of the Prospectus for KEAM 2021 out of the marks obtained in Paper-I (Physics & Chemistry) of the Engineering Entrance Examination and the Pharmacy rank list will be published later”, CEE Kerala said.
“The score of some candidates who have not submitted the required documents to correct the defects in their application for KEAM 2021 or for some other reasons have been withheld”, CEE Kerala said.
KEAM 2021 Entrance Examination for Engineering and Pharamcy was held on August 05, 2021 at different centres in Kerala and in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai. Before the declaration of result, the CEE Kerala had released the Answer Key of KEAM 2021 on its official website.
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala had earlier asked the candidates who had appeared for KEAM 2021 to verify, and make correction if any, in their profile.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.