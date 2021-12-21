Tamil Nadu Paramedical (Degree) Counselling Schedule 2021 released

Tamil Nadu Paramedical (Degree) Counselling 2021: TN Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu has published on its official website tnhealth.org and tnmedicalselection.net TN Paramedical Counselling Schedule 2021-22 according to which Registration, Payment, Choice Filling and Locking will start from December 23, 2021.
Candidates participating in Tamil Nadu Paramedical Degree Counselling should note that entire process - including Registration, Choice Filling and Locking, and Payment, will be held Rank wise.
TN Selection Committee has also released today i.e. Decemebr 21, 2021 the Rank List containing details of candidates in PDF having 1950 pages.
Candidates should note that the Committee has also published step by step guidelines on its official website that can be referred for further assistance.
TN Health had started application process for admission to Paramedical Degree courses 2021-2022 session in Tamil Nadu Government Medical Colleges, Government seats in Self-Financing Medical Colleges affiliated to The Tamilnadu Dr. M.G.R Medical University on October 25, 2021.
The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu, had opened the window to track application for the candidates who have applied for various Paramedical Courses for the academic year 2021-22.
The Paramedical courses for which Tamil Nadu Health Department is seeking admission include:
B.PHARM, B.P.T., B.ASLP, B.Sc. (NURSING), B.Sc. RADIOGRAPHYAND IMAGING TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc. RADIO THERAPY TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc. CARDIO-PULMONARY PERFUSION TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.MEDICAL LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.OPERATION THEATRE & ANAESTHESIA TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.CARDIAC TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.CRITICAL CARE TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.DIALYSIS TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT, B.Sc.ACCIDENT& EMERGENCY CARE TECHNOLOGY, B.Sc.RESPIRATORYTHERAPY, B. OPTOM and B.O.T.
