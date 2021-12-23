How to wear traditional Payal to suit a contemporary look?

Sometimes, you may have to use your traditional jewelry to make a style statement with your contemporary clothes. That is why you must learn how to style a purely traditional Payal with stylish attire. We have given a few traditional Payal choices from where you can choose anyone to make a contemporary look out of it. If you go through this blog carefully, you will know how you can style different types of anklets with your western clothes.
Silver jaal working on the ladies Payal is quite common, and it looks elegant on everyone. If you are trying to set up a contemporary look, you must try out the silver jaal, giving you a vibe of Indo-Western touch to your attire. It is like the net patchwork, which will look classy on your toes if you style it up with a few stylish sandals.
Currently, adding ghungroo to your anklet can give you a unique look with your contemporary styling. There are different types of ghungroo settings available in the market. If you like to make it a quirky statement while taking a walk or even while attending a casual party, you can opt for a ghungroo in your Payal. But in case you want to keep it subtle, you can add 2 to 3 ghungroo in your anklet, and you're good to go with your contemporary look. Thus, it depends on your choice of look.
Adding stones in your Payal can give you a unique look with bling. You can search for anklets, toe rings & more online, and you will be able to also choose stone-studded Payals. If you want to make a style statement with an eye-catching look, you can select the stone-setting anklets. You will get traditional and modern designs if you check out different companies while choosing your anklet.
Nowadays, different types of colored motifs are quite popular in ladies’ Payals. If you like colorful necklace jewellery set and stylish outfits, you can choose these anklets with motifs. You will be able to choose from different designs available in the market, but the most common one is the peacock motif, where you can buy a Payal with a full-fledged peacock design with varied colors.
Many people don't want to make it a big deal while wearing ladies’ Payal. Such people should try to keep it minimal when it comes to jewelry with their contemporary clothes. If you are one of them, you can choose the minimal Payal design with a simple silver or gold chain. These are quite thin, and people will not notice them until you flaunt them. If you want to style it up with a formal contemporary look, it will give your toes an elegant touch. So, you can have a thin anklet in case you want to keep it minimal.
If you search online for anklets, toe rings & more, you will find the matte finish design anklet. In this case, you will not have much bling, and you can create a subtle look with the jewelry. The people who want to keep it simple always choose the matte finish anklets with their contemporary clothes. If you are one of them, you will like the matte finish design rather than going for the shiny bling on your toes.
If you don't like ghungroo, you can also go for the design of the beads, where you will see small circular elements dangling from your ankles. In this case, you will not hear the sound of the ghungroo while walking. It will also create a classic look along with your contemporary styling. If you can go a little bit over the top, you can also choose pearls, instead of normal beads. But in both cases, your look will be completely different from others.
Currently, you will get a lot of symbolic designs on ladies’ Payal, if you search online. Sometimes, people go for the symbols which define them, and in that way, it becomes a style statement for them. If that is what interests you, you can also go for the symbolic designs along with your contemporary look.
These are a few options for you if you search for anklets, toe rings & more online. You will get a lot of options, but if you don't know what your requirements are, it will be tough for you to choose the best one for yourself. These options will help you to overcome that problem.
