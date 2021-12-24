Rajasthan MBBS, BDS Counselling 2021 starts, Register before Dec 27

Rajasthan NEET UG MBBS, BDS Counselling 2021: NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board 2021 in coordination with the Principal Govt Dental College Jaipur has started from Monday December 20, 2021 Online Registration for NEET UG Counselling through its official website rajugmedical2021.com.
Candidates should note that the Rajasthan Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) counselling has started from Monday December 20, 2021.
Last date for submitting the on-line application form through the website is December 27, 2021 till 11.45 pm.
All candidates are required to deposit a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 2000/- (Rs. 1200/- for SC, ST, ST-STA category candidate of Rajasthan state domicile as well as candidate of Rajasthan state domicile whose family annual income is less than INR 2.5 lacs) + applicable transaction charges.
Candidates should also note that last date for depositing the application form fee through Internet banking / Debit card / Credit card is December 27, 2021 till 04.00 pm.
1. Click here to go to the offficial website: rajugmedical2021.com.
2. Click on "Application Part 1" on left side menu bar of the home page.
3. Click on "Application Part 2" after filling Part 1.
4. Follow the instructions and complete Online Application Form.
For MBBS Course
Higher/Senior Secondary Examination or the Indian School Certificate Examination which is equivalent to 10+2 Higher/Senior Secondary Examination after a period of 12 years study, the last two years of such study comprising of Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-technology (which shall include practical tests in these subjects) and Mathematics or any other elective subject with English at a level not less than the core course for English as prescribed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training after introduction of the 10+2+3 educational structure as recommended by the National Committee on Education.
The Senior Secondary examination or the Indian School Certificate Examination, which is equivalent to 10+2 after a period of 12 years study, the last 2 years of study must comprise of Physics, Chemistry, Biology with English as compulsory subject.
Online Registration for Round 1 : From Dec 20 to 27, 2021
Last date for submitting the on-line application form at the website : Dec 27 till 11:45 pm
Publishing of provisional list for verification (PwD, Defence/PM, STA, NRI) : Dec 30, 2021
Document verification before the Board for PwD, Defence/PM, STA and NRI candidates as per the notification to be made available at the website: January 03, 2022
Further Merit List release and counselling dates, schedule including that of Second Round date will be announced later.
The counselling schedule, choice filling dates and merit list and allotment result date can be found from Information Booklet published on the website.
